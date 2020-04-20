Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $55,000 Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,554,000 after buying an additional 1,107,769 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,810,000 after buying an additional 799,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,193,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,320,000 after buying an additional 63,364 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $112,957,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,902,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dollar Tree to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.52.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $81.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average is $93.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

