3,700 Shares in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Camping World by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Camping World by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Camping World by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $964.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

In other news, Director Andris A. Baltins purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,041.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,500.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 215,750 shares of company stock worth $1,706,390 over the last three months. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

