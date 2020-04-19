Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.1% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

