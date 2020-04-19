Arnhold LLC Has $12.21 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,609,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,279.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $879.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,198.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,313.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Societe Generale cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,479.48.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

