Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $97.75. The company has a market capitalization of $169.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

