Boyar Asset Management Inc. Buys 686 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,233 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 438,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

