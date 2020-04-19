Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Trimmed by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,279.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,198.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,313.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,479.48.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

