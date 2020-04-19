Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $179.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $502.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Barclays decreased their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Facebook from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.95.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

