First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 44,150 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 44,150 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.0% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 307,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 427,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 16,628 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

