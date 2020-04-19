Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.04.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

