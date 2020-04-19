Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 422 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,616 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. FIX upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

