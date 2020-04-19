Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1,719.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 886,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 837,484 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $47,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC opened at $60.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

