Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Visa were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 218,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,153,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Visa by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 86,772 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $169.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $318.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.10 and a 200-day moving average of $183.26. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

