Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 670 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $97.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

