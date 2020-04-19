Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of GOOG opened at $1,283.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,202.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,315.23. The stock has a market cap of $868.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.
