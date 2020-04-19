Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,279.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,198.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,313.99. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $864.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,479.48.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

