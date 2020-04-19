Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $185,636,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

