Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 553 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 4.0% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after acquiring an additional 474,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,208 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $137.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

