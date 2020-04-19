Exane Derivatives Has $4.34 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.2% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after acquiring an additional 474,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $137.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average of $135.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

