CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 223 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $1,730,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,906,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $476.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $432.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

