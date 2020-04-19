Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $169.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

