Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lifted by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,283.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,202.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,315.23. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 price target (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price target (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,566.57.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

