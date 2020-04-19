Allred Capital Management LLC Buys 199 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,479.48.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,279.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,198.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,313.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

