Busey Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,679 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.0% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

