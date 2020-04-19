Norges Bank Buys Shares of 501,898 Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 501,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.12% of Cheesecake Factory as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

CAKE stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $795.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.