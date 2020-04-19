Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

