Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $43.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

