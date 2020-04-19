Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 204,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.4% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 64,842 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.9% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.95.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $179.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

