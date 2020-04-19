599 Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,530 shares of company stock valued at $23,990,466 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris stock opened at $203.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.11 and a 200 day moving average of $202.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

