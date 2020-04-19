First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $1.12 Million in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $103.48 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.19.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 418,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $34,536,232.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

