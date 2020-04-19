Busey Wealth Management Has $6.22 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $209.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.05. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

