Busey Wealth Management Has $9.01 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,555 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 779,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $2,565,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

NYSE:CVX opened at $87.17 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.