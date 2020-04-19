Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.5% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Shares of INTC opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $260.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

