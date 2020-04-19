Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 7.1% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 196.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 136,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $209.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.05. The company has a market capitalization of $214.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

