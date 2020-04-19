Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 624 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEC opened at $84.20 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

