First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 2,057 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.15.

NYSE D opened at $81.51 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

