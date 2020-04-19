Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and forty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,349.50.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st.
Amazon.com stock opened at $2,375.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,198.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.22, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,932.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,867.44. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
