Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $48.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.