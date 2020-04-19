Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 113.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in NetEase by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 825.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 144,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 69,858 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $348.64 on Friday. NetEase Inc has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $367.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.75.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTES. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.56.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

