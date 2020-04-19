Norges Bank Makes New $17.24 Million Investment in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,305,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,238,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.16% of Covetrus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,133,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after buying an additional 262,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at about $33,241,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,647,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,942,000 after buying an additional 1,064,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 32,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,080,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after buying an additional 82,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $900.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.62. Covetrus Inc has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.29 million. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Covetrus Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

