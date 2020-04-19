Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $76.17 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.16.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

