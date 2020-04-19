Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 29,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after buying an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $24.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $50.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Citigroup reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.61.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

