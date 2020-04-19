CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 12,380 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $53.20 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.