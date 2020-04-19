First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $254.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $260.43. The company has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.