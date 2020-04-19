Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Boosted by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $716,569,000 after buying an additional 232,813 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,047,000 after buying an additional 134,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,457,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,050,000 after buying an additional 101,713 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $59.53 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.55.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

