BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of BioTelemetry worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 551,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 145,371 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 78,765 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEAT stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BioTelemetry Inc has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $112.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEAT. ValuEngine downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

