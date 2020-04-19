Exane Derivatives Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp raised American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,080,389.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $86.38 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average of $92.61.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

