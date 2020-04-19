Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 222.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,722 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of ResMed worth $18,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,867,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in ResMed by 114.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ResMed by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,400,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $864,709,000 after buying an additional 92,292 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in ResMed by 47.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $199,566.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,323,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $1,144,679.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,227,566.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $3,325,978. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $165.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.81 and a 1-year high of $177.99. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.92.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

