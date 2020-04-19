CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $29.94 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.