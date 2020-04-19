CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,027 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.49, for a total value of $442,271.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at $14,451,871.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,239 shares of company stock valued at $16,792,388. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.07.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $568.79 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $477.33 and a 200-day moving average of $383.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

